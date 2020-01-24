ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a woman with mental health issues who was last seen Thursday night.
Laura L. Wooten, 41, was last seen walking in the 7300 block of Harney Avenue in Jennings at 8:30 p.m. At the time, she was wearing a purple and white hat, blue hooded sweatshirt, green jacket, blue pants and brown boots.
Anyone who has seen Wooten or knows where she is at is urged to call 911, contact the nearest law enforcement or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
