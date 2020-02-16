CONCORD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for a woman who went missing from a motel in South County.
According to police, 33-year-old Hope Robinson was last seen at the America’s Best Value Inn at 6602 S Lindbergh Sunday morning.
Police said Robinson has tried to kill herself. When officers arrived to check on her, they found out she had left.
Robinson is 5 feet tall with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red Columbia jacket and red pants.
If you know any information about this or see Robinson, please call 911 immediately, or you can call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
