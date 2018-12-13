NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An endangered person advisory was issued for a missing North St. Louis County man last seen on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened at the apartment complex located at 8619 Jennings Station Rd.
Tony Taylor, nicknamed “T,” 39, is an African American man five feet 10 inches tall, 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt, blue pants, and carrying a blue book bag.
Police say Taylor has the mental capacity of a 6-10-year-old and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Taylor has a cell phone and two forms of identification with him.
Anyone with any information regarding his disappearance, should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.
(0) comments
