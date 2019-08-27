ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man who was armed with a gun when he made suicidal comments Monday night.
According to police, Gregory Paul Johnson, 42, had a semi-automatic handgun when he arrived at a home in the 500 block of West Ripa Avenue around 7 p.m. He then reportedly made suicidal comments and discharged the gun into the floor of the home before leaving the area.
Johnson, who is described as being 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, suffers from schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder, authorities said. His vehicle is described as a silver Toyota Rav4 with an unknown registration.
Anyone with information regarding’s Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
