ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Edmond Burns who went missing Monday out of North County.
Police said Burns, 19, was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 8800 block of Torii Drive, which is not far from North Hanley and I-70. Police said he walked out of the house and hasn’t been seen since.
St. Louis County police said Burns is non-verbal and has autism as well as ADD. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and jean shorts. He is 5’5” and weighs 110 pounds. Police said he doesn’t have his medication with him.
If you know where Burns is or if you see him, call 9-1-1 immediately or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
