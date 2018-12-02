ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since early Sunday morning.
The St. Louis County police are looking for Destinee Purnell.
Purnell left her home in north county around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after having an argument with her mother. Police said Purnell suffers from severe asthma and requires an EPI pen and pills, which she did not take with her.
Purnell is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, pink shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Purnell’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the St. Louis County PD at 636-529-8210.
