LITCHFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Litchfield police have canceled an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for an elderly man that went missing Friday.
Police were looking for 75-year-old Gary L. Lindsey who was last heard from around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Police said Lindsey has a history of health issues and “occasional forgetfulness”.
Around 4:00 p.m., police found Lindsey but this was law enforcement's second attempt to locate him.
Police said Lindsey’s cell phone was pinged Friday morning and it located in the area of 2800 McNair Avenue in St. Louis but were unable unable to find him.
