BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Bridgeton say a missing 80-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon has been found safe.
According to police, Pless May, 80, was last seen walking away from his daughter's home in the 11300 block of Taplin around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Around 9:30 p.m., police said he was located safe.
