EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man missing for almost 24 hours in Edwardsville does not have medications with him.
According to police, Grady Gider was last seen walking in the 900 block of Esic Drive around 1 p.m. Wednesday. He often takes short walks to comic book stores, gas stations and restaurants but usually returns home within two hours.
Gider needs daily medication, which he reportedly did not take with him. He also has ties to the Alton area.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (618) 656-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.