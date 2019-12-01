ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities found a missing dog that ran off during a deadly crash near Busch Wildlife in St. Charles Friday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened on Highway D near the August A. Busch Conservation Area at 9:13 a.m.
Barb A. Boeshansz, 63, and Robyn P. Schupp, 54, were driving eastbound on Route D too fast for the conditions when their vehicle skidded across the center line and hit another vehicle.
The driver in the other vehicle ended up in a ditch. She suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital.
Boeschansz and Schupp were later pronounced dead at nearby hospitals.
Two dogs were inside one of the cars involved in the crash. A black Labrador Retriever, named Blake, ran away from first responders when they rescued them. Blake the dog ran into Busch Wildlife.
In a Facebook post, the New Melle Fire Department said they found Blake Saturday.
