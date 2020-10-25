JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Jefferson County have cancelled a search for a 71-year-old woman with dementia who went missing Saturday night.
Police said Patricia Neihouse, 71, told her husband she was going to the De Soto Police Department to turn herself in because she had an arrest warrant. Despite being told that she did not have any warrants, Neihouse still left her home in the 1400 block of Park Lane around 9:30 p.m.
She was found safe Sunday morning before 7 a.m.
