ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are searching for a missing man who may have suicidal tendencies.
Police are looking for 70-year-old George Richard Huber, who has been reported missing from his home since 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police said Huber has been diagnosed with depression and has attempted suicide multiple times in the last year.
Huber is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, about 194 pounds with gray/white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt of unknown color and black cargo shorts.
He may also be associated with a dark gray 2011 Honda CRV with Missouri plates WG1N3T. The vehicle was last seen leaving his home on Ashbury Drive.
Anyone with information on Huber or the related vehicle should call 911 or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
