COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Collinsville are asking for help finding a missing 65-year-old man.
Richard Fulton was last seen at 1003 Cherokee Street Tuesday. Police said he has a condition that places him in danger.
No other details regarding Fulton’s disappearance have been released.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131.
