COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A a missing 65-year-old man Collinsville man has been found.
Richard Fulton was reported missing early Wednesday morning. Just over 24 hours later, police said he was found safe by family members.
No other details have been disclosed.
