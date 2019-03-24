CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Chesterfield Police has launched a search for a missing 76-year-old woman who made suicidal statements on Saturday.
Police said Carolyn Ann Evans of Chesterfield has been missing since noon of March 23. She was last seen on Matador Drive.
Evans is white, 5"6' and 175 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.
Police said Evans has a serious medical condition and has made suicidal statements to a family member the day she went missing. Family has not been able to reach her ever since the statement.
Evans drives a black 2002 Ford Explorer.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-300 or 911.
