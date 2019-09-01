CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Silver Advisory has been canceled after missing Chesterfield man who police say has dementia was found safe.
Authorities were searching for 78-year-old Steve Jun. Police believe he walked away from his home on Minitree Court between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Sunday.
He was later found safe, police say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.