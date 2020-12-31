CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Cahokia police are asking for help finding a man who last spoke with his family in October 2019.
Omar R. Custer, 45, was reported missing by family members on Jan. 21. The family said they haven’t spoken with the missing man since Oct. 30, 2019.
Custer is not known to have any physical or mental disabilities. Authorities said he has a forearm bulldog tattoo that could be used to help identify him.
Anyone who has information regarding Custer’s whereabouts should call 911, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505.
