Bryce Harvey and Tovoris Harvey - Missing

Bryce Harvey, 11,(right) and Tovoris Harvey, 12, (left) was last seen at 7:30 a.m. walking from a home in the 1100 block of Charter Oak Parkway near Craig Road and Olive Blvd.

 St. Louis County Police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An 11-year-old and 12-year-old who ran away from their St. Louis County home Saturday evening were found safe Sunday.

Bryce Harvey, 11, and Tovoris Harvey, 12, were last seen at 7:30 a.m. walking from a home in the 1100 block of Charter Oak Parkway near Craig Road and Olive Blvd. The boys did not have their medication, officials said.

The two were found safe Sunday morning, police told News 4.

