ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An 11-year-old and 12-year-old who ran away from their St. Louis County home Saturday evening were found safe Sunday.
Bryce Harvey, 11, and Tovoris Harvey, 12, were last seen at 7:30 a.m. walking from a home in the 1100 block of Charter Oak Parkway near Craig Road and Olive Blvd. The boys did not have their medication, officials said.
The two were found safe Sunday morning, police told News 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.