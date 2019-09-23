GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Highway Patrol on Monday said the deaths of a missing boy and 37-year-old man in Gasconade County last week were the result of a murder-suicide.
Police said around 8:13 p.m. Monday, authorities from the Belle Police Department were notified about a missing 4-year-old boy, Bentlee Turner. Turner was last seen with a 37-year-old family friend, Monty Jason Barton, Sunday morning.
Their bodies were found on Valentine Ford Road near Route A on Monday night around 11:30 p.m.
Police said autopsy results indicated Barton shot Bentlee then turned the gun on himself.
No other information was made immediately available.
