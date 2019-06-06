BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police say a missing 65-year-old man who they say has memory issues was found safe.
Authorities were searching for Jeffrey Steiner. He was last seen walking south on Ries Road.
Because of his condition, police say he may have been lost and/or confused.
He was found safe Thursday evening.
