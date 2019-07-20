Wendy's generic scene
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police officers were on the lookout for a missing 20-year-old autistic man Saturday.

The Florissant Police Department said Calebe Webb was last seen leaving Wendy's on North Lindbergh and Loyola at 2 p.m.

Police said he was wearing his Wendy's uniform. 

Webb was found shortly after 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

