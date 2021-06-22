BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled after a missing autistic 9-year-old from Breckenridge Hills was found safe Tuesday evening.
Police were searching for Montez Smith. He ran out of the front door of his home and was last seen walking northbound on Coles Avenue Tuesday.
Police say he was found around 8:40 p.m.
