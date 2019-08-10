ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been canceled after a missing Arnold woman was found safe Saturday.
Police were searching for Pamela Thurston, 70. She was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Her family says she did not show up for work, has symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease and has stated she wants to go to Portland, Maine.
Police said she was later found safe.
