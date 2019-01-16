MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – If you’re missing a donkey in Monroe County the sheriff’s department may have it.
The department took to Facebook late Wednesday morning after a donkey was found near the 3000 block of Sutterville Road.
If you know who owns the donkey, contact the sheriff’s department at 618-939-8651.
