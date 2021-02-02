MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office has a located a once-missing 9-year-old boy.
Chase Ondo, 9, was found safe at a relative's home in Gillespie, the sheriff's office said. Ondo was reported missing after he was last seen at his home on Route 4 in Sawyerville around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.
