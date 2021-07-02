EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for a girl believed to have been taken from an Edwardsville home by her noncustodial biological mother.
According to Edwardsville police, officers were called to a home in the 200 block of W. Union around 4 a.m. Friday after the girl, Jarvah White, was reportedly taken by Zamira Campbell. The 9-year-old and her grandmother, who is her legal guardian, were visiting family in Edwardsville at the time.
Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to call officers at (618) 656-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.