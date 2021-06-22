BISMARK, MO (KMOV.com) -- A 75-year-old man who was reported missing in Bismarck, Missouri Authorities has been found, police said Tueday.
Robert A. Myers was last seen on June 17 at 10 a.m. in Bismarck. Two days later his debit card was used in Ironton, according to authorities. On Tuesday, police said Myers returned home safely.
