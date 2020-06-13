OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Overland man who went missing late Friday night was found safe.
John Meyer, 63, was last seen in the 9000 block of Baroda around 10:15 p.m. Police said he may have been driving his Gold 2002 Lincoln Town Car with Missouri license plate of HL8F1H to St. John's Mercy hospital to pick up his wife but he never arrived.
When his wife returned to their home, she noticed Meyer's cellphone and car were missing. Officials said he may have taken sleeping medication before he left.
Police said Meyer was found safe around 8:30 a.m. Saturday
Anyone with information should call the Overland Police Department at 636-529-8210 or local police.
