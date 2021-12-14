You have permission to edit this article.
Missing 5-year-old from Columbus found dead in Russell County; suspect in custody

Kamarie Holland

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released.

 (Source: Columbus Police Department)

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirms a child reported missing from Columbus has been found dead and a suspect is in custody.

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. She was reportedly last seen on Bowman Street. Later that evening, the alert was canceled - no further details were released.

The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced Kamarie dead at 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Additional information is expected to be shared during a press conference at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m.

News Leader 9 will provide updates on air and online as we learn more.

