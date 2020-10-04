JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 21-year-old woman who was reported missing Saturday has been found.
Police said Markayla Davis, 21, was reported missing after she left her friends home in Jennings around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and didn't return home.
St. Louis County Police canceled their endangered person advisory after Davis returned home on her own Sunday afternoon, police said.
