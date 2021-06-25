ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Authorities are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl missing out of St. Louis County.
Anye Martin was last seen on June 22 leaving a family member’s home. She has not had any contact with her family or friends since, according to police.
Martin has a history of leaving home but usually not for this length of time, St. Louis County police said. She reportedly has a medical/mental health diagnosis and does not have access to her daily medication.
Anyone with information regarding Martin’s whereabouts is urged to call Det. Taylor at 636-529-8210.
