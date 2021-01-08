BOND COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for a missing 15-year-old girl from Illinois who may be traveling to California with a man.
Andrea Foster was last seen with a man traveling westbound on Interstate 270 at the Chain Rocks Bridge around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The two are believed to be in a white 2020 Toyota Corolla with the California license plate 8PZN376.
Foster was last seen wearing a black coat, black sweatpants with a pink stripe down the side and gray shoes. The man she was with was wearing a black jacket, white shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.
Anyone who has seen Foster or the man she was with is encouraged to call the Bond County Sheriff’s Department at 618-664-2151 or 911.
