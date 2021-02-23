KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Kirkwood police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl last seen Friday afternoon.
Savannah Walker walked away from her home in the 400 block of Meacham around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Kirkwood police said. She was wearing a Looney Tunes sweatshirt and blue jeans.
According to police, Walker did not indicate where she was heading when he left home. Police are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.
