KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A missing 13-year-old girl from Kirkwood returned home safely, police said.
Savannah Walker walked away from her home in the 400 block of Meacham around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. She voluntarily returned home safe Wednesday.
