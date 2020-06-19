ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Be on the look out for a 12-year-old St. Louis boy last seen on Tuesday, June 16.
The Juvenile Division of the St. Louis police department said Caeden Thompson was last seen around 6 p.m.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black cargo shorts, black Nike tennis shoes and a black book bag. He is listed at 5'5" and 95 pounds.
If you know where Caeden is please contact 314-444-5327.
