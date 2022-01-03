Missing 10-year-old from Bridgeton found safe

BRIDGETON (KMOV.com) - A 10-year-old girl who police say walked away from her Bridgeton home has been found safe.
Authorities were searching for Chloe Dollinger. Authorities say she left home around noon Monday, suffers from depression and did not have a phone on her.
She was found safe Monday evening.
