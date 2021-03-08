JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 1-year-old girl who police say was taken by a Jennings man on Thursday has been found safe.
Grenale Antonio Henderson, 35, was last seen in the 7000 block of Emma Ave in Jennings after taking 1-year-old Royalty Miller at 10 p.m. Thursday. Royalty’s mother called the next morning asking to return her child but Henderson refused. Police said he told the woman that she would never see her daughter again and he would shoot at police if confronted.
Henderson is about 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with a neck tattoo of “NANA” on left side. He is known to drive a black Audi with Missouri license plate of OLHEAD.
Police said Miller was found safe Monday, but they have not said anything about the whereabouts of Henderson.
