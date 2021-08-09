CALHOUN CO. Ill. (KMOV.com) – A missing 1-year-old girl was found dead in a pond yards from her home just north of Batchtown, Illinois Sunday.
The girl was reported missing around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the girl's older brother left the front door open and she wandered off from their home near the area of Ash Bridge Hollow Road and North Mississippi River Road.
Search and rescue dogs led officials to a pond 300 yards where they tracked her scent overnight. Her body was found around 6 a.m. Sunday by a volunteer. She was pronounced dead.
No additional information has been released.
