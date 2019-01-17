ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A missing man who was last seen Thursday morning in Earth City has been found safe.
Franklin Wynn, 72, was last seen around 9 a.m. wearing an Allied Security uniform and badges. He reportedly suffers from dementia.
On Thursday afternoon, police said he was found safe.
