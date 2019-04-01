FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Silver Advisory has been cancelled for a missing man who may have dementia.
The advisory was issued early Monday morning by the Florissant Police Department for 72-year-old Charles A. Stewart after he was last seen in the 3970 block of Meadowland Drive shortly after noon Sunday. He told family he was going to go buy cigarettes heading towards St. Ann.
Stewart, who suffers from diabetes and his family believes he may also have dementia, was found safe.
No additional information has been released.
