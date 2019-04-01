FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing man who may have dementia.
The advisory was issued early Monday morning by the Florissant Police Department for 72-year-old Charles A. Stewart.
According to police, Stewart was last seen in the 3970 block of Meadowland Drive shortly after noon Sunday. He told family he was going to go buy cigarettes. Authorities believe he may be heading towards St. Ann.
Stewart drives a green 2001 Lincoln Town Car with the Missouri license plate FB2R5E.
The missing man suffers from diabetes and his family believes he may also have dementia. Police said he has been confused and getting lost recently. He also reportedly does not have his medications with him at this time.
Anyone who sees Stewart or knows his whereabouts is urged to dial 911 or the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.