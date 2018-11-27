ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old who was last seen on Nov. 20.
Antonesha Minor was reportedly last seen in St. Louis around 8 p.m. wearing a North Face gray fleece, matching blue and white scarf set, and a pink and blue backpack. She reportedly has shoulder-length braid extension.
Minor's aunt told News 4 she was last seen in the Delmar Loop.
Anyone who has information regarding Minor’s whereabouts is urged to call the St. Louis Police Department at 314-444-5338.
