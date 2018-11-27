Antonesha Minor

Antonesha Minor was last seen on Nov. 20, 2018.

 Missouri State Highway Patrol

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old who was last seen on Nov. 20.

Antonesha Minor was reportedly last seen in St. Louis around 8 p.m. wearing a North Face gray fleece, matching blue and white scarf set, and a pink and blue backpack. She reportedly has shoulder-length braid extension.

Minor's aunt told News 4 she was last seen in the Delmar Loop.

Anyone who has information regarding Minor’s whereabouts is urged to call the St. Louis Police Department at 314-444-5338.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.