Bobby Davis

Police said Bobby Davis, 64, was last seen in Florissant around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

 St. Louis County PD

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police say a 64-year-old man last seen Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.

Police were searching for Bobby Davis. He was last seen at 2 p.m. March 11 in the 800 block of Elksforth Court in Florissant.

According to police, Davis has a head injury and can become confused.

He was later found Thursday, safe.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.