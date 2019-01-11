BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a 62-year-old man reported missing Thursday night.
Police said James Markey was reported missing after taking a shuttle from Briarcrest Estates Senior Living Center in Chesterfield to the John Cochran VA hospital near Grand Blvd in St. Louis.
Officials said Markey missed the shuttle back to the senior home so he had to take a metro bus. The 62-year-old was last seen at the Arby's on South Manchester in Brentwood after borrowing a stranger's phone to call his sister.
He was last seen leaving the restaurant around 7 p.m. on foot.
Markey, who has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia, is described as 5’6 in height, weighs 160 pounds with gray hair, grey facial hair, blue eyes with no teeth. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and brown New Balance shoes.
Anyone with information should contact local police or dial 911.
