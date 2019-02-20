ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help locating a teenager who recently moved to the area.
St. Louis County police said Kaitlyn Williams was last seen Feb. 12 in the 11100 block of Oak Parkway in the North County area.
According to police, the 15-year-old recently moved from Chicago and is not familiar with the area.
Anyone who has information regarding her disappearance is asked to call 636-529-8210.
