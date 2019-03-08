HARRISBURG, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Troopers with the Illinois State Police say a missing 19-year-old Harrisburg woman, Brooke Naylor, was found dead on Friday.
She was last seen in Harrisburg, which is about 130 miles southeast of St. Louis, on March 3 with her brown Boxer.
Her abandoned Chevrolet Malibu was located on the Eldorado Ridgeway Blacktop approximately halfway between Route 142 and Route 1.
Her body was found in Gallatin County around 5:40 p.m. Friday. Gallatin County is in far eastern Illinois and borders both Indiana and Kentucky.
An autopsy will be completed Saturday.
