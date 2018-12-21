ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for an Arnold, Mo. teen girl missing since Friday.
The Arnold Police Department said 14-year-old Emina Osmanagic has been missing since Tuesday.
Police said Osmanagic left her home for unknown reasons around 7 p.m. Tuesday. After investigating, Arnold police said Osmanagic has a history of communicating and possibly associating with men online and in-person and is possibly involved in suspicious activity.
Osmanagic is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and torn, black jeans.
Anyone with information on Osmanagic, suspects, or related vehicles are urged to call 911 or contact the Arnold Police Department at 636-296-3204.
