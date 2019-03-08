ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police say a missing 11-year-old girl who left her home early Friday morning has been found safe.
Mia Conaway reportedly left her house between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday morning and was last seen in the 2600 block of Chanute Drive.
Mia suffers from depression and was without her medication. Her parents said she has a history of running away.
She was later found safe on Friday afternoon.
