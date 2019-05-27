NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday has been found.
Police were searching for Cairo Ratliff. Police say he was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, multi-colored pajama pants and black tennis shoes.
He was later found.
