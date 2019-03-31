FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Florissant Police found a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia Sunday after he went missing.
Eugene Hamilton went missing after he was last seen Sunday around 10:15 a.m. on the 1200 block of Aspen Drive at his son's residence.
Police said he left on foot and may possibly be trying to return to his residence in Pine Lawn.
Police found him at around 5:30 p.m.
